Corper, young boy who just got University admission die in Gombe car crash (photos)
A female serving corp member named Hanatu Jonas has lost her life after a vehicle taking her from Bauchi to Gombe state last Wednesday had a burst tyre and ended in a fatal car crash.
Hanatu had survived the crash but reportedly died because the first hospital she was rushed to, Alkaleri General Hospital, had no oxygen mask. By the time she was moved to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching hospital in Bauchi from Alkaleri General hospital for lack of oxygen mask, she died.
The identity card seen on her while her corpse was being transferred to the mortuary revealed that she was a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University. Her family members have been urged to
Meanwhile, another victim of the ghastly road traffic crash alongside Hanatu was this young man who was returning to his home town Kumo in Gombe state after a successful JAMB screening by Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi for admission.
May their souls rest in perfect peace.
