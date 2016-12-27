Corrupt officials, insurgents need proper orientation of life- NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Tuesday, said commitment to nation building and greater loyalty to the Nigerian nation would help to curb the insurgency bedevilling the country.

Mr Bulus Dabit, the NOA Director in Plateau, made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Dabit, who opined that Nigerians emphasise ethno-religious loyalty instead of the development of the nation, noted that ‘no nation could rise above the ethical orientation of its citizens’.

“We have a serious problem of loyalty in Nigeria. We are in the process of nation building and would require all our geopolitical or cultural constituencies to become subjects to the nation.

“We cannot have nations within a nation,” he said.

He said government was not against the practice of any religion or culture, so Nigerians do not have any reason to despise the nation.

Dabit said fighting another fellow Nigerian does not show loyalty, saying the level of corruption in which some leaders were involved showed that they were not loyal to the nation.

“Stealing from the commonwealth does not show loyalty. Value reorientation should be an effort of everyone not only NOA; it starts from the family as the first socialisation platform.

“I believe corrupt officials and the insurgents come from a family and should be given proper orientation of life.

“The Nigeria pledge is very critical, the clause to be ‘Faithful, Loyal and Honest, should show a demonstration of our loyalty and reflect our commitment to eradicate social problems in the country,” he said.

The NOA official called on all Nigerians to reflect on the National Anthem, Pledge and other national symbols to “cure the country of its problems”.

He urged traditional rulers to desist from giving the elite, who steal from the country’s wealth, chieftaincy titles because it could encourage the continuity of such crime.

Dabit urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government, give loyalty and commitment to the nation in order to ensure rapid development and robust economy in 2017.

The post Corrupt officials, insurgents need proper orientation of life- NOA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

