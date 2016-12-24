Corruption: Islamic Forum of Nigeria Berates SGF Over IDPs’ Funds Scandal

The Islamic Forum of Nigeria in Kano has condemned the Northern Nigeria Christian Politicians’ support for the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, over his alleged involvement in the mismanagement of funds earmarked for the welfare of internally displaced persons in the Boko Haram ravaged North-East.

IFN’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Salisu Shehu, at a news conference held in Kano, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be objective, take the allegations levelled against his aide seriously and act in accordance with the rule of law.

Reacting to a publication in the media in which the NNCP reportedly declared its support for Lawal, Shehu noted that the fight against corruption should be total, while urging the President to act on the outcome of the investigation.

He said, “We hereby call on Mr. President to stand by the outcome of the investigation, however it turns out to be, and should, in the spirit of the supremacy of the rule of law, do the needful and the rightful in that regard, based on the due process of law.

“In Nigeria, one unfortunate tradition is that, if a person commits an offence, he or she quickly runs to his kinsmen or faith community and takes refuge.

“They would whip up sentiments and shamelessly, they would come out to rally around the culprit and defend him with fictions and lies, and indeed with chauvinistic sentiments. In that manner, very serious and important issues would be trivialised.”

Meanwhile, the senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District of Ondo State, Tayo Alasoadura, has described Lawal as a person who is unfit to occupy the position he occupies at the Presidency.

Alasoadura said Lawal must be sacked as a result of his alleged corrupt practices.

During an empowerment programme that Alasoadura organised for members of the All Progressives Congress in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the federal lawmaker said, “I want Babachir to go because that man, as far as I am concerned and with the document we have, is a corrupt person.”

