Cote d’Ivoire lists Wilfried Zaha in AFCON squad

Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, has been named in Cote d’Ivoire’s provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Zaha’s inclusion followed his decision to switch international allegiance from England to the West African nation, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The 24-year-old was born in Cote d’Ivoire but has two England caps, playing in friendlies against Sweden in November 2012 and Scotland the following year.

Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, has also been called up to the 24-man squad by French coach Michel Dussuyer.

The coach also called up veteran forward, Salomon Kalou, who is set to appear in his fifth Nations Cup.

“Gervinho’s absence out injured weighs down on us, for sure. But we have had several weeks to get used to the idea,” NAN quoted Dussuyer as saying to journalists at a press conference in Abidjan.

“The arrival of Zaha is therefore great news. His profile is similar to Gervinho’s.’’

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohuo (TP Mazembe — DR Congo), Badra Sangare (AS Tanda — Ivory Coast), Mande Sayouba (Stabaek — Norway)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (PSG — France), Mamadou Bagayoko (St Trond VV — Belgium), Eric Bailly (Manchester United — England), Simon Deli (Slavia Prague — Czech Rep), Ousmane Diarrassouba (Adanaspor — Turkey),Wilfried Kanon (ADO La Haye — Netherlands), Lamine Kone (Sunderland AFC — England), Adama Traore (FC Basle — Switzerland)

Midfielders: Victorien Angban (Granada — Spain), Cheik Doukoure (FC Metz — France), Franck Kessie (Atalanta — Italy), Yao N’guessan (AS Nancy — France), Geoffroy Die (FC Bâsle — Switzerland), Jean Seri (OGC Nice — France)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Stoke City FC — England), Max Gradel (Bournemouth — England), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin — Germany), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa — England), Nicolas Pepe (Angers — France), Giovanni Sio (Stade Renne — France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace — England).

