Couple killed in Ilorin, dumped in a well

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, killed an aged couple and dumped their bodies into a well.

The incident, which occurred in Fate area of the state capital, has left residents in apprehension this Yuletide season.

But the state Police command said there was no need to fear, as its men and officers would be on ground to ensure safety of all and sundry.

Sources said the gruesome act followed a night raid on the residence of the deceased by the assailants.

The man of the house, whose identity could not be established at press time, was said to have been a pensioner.

It was gathered that after shooting them and they did not die, the assailants tied them with ropes, carried them out of their living room and dumped their bodies in a well nearby.

Neighbours discovered the bodies after the trail of blood left behind from the shooting.

Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident and promised that the law would soon catch up with the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“It is true. We still don’t know who did it and whether they were armed robbers or assassins, because it was a man that came to the Police to report that they had an aged couple living within the premises, but they could not be found and after seeing the traces of blood from their section of the house, it led to a well.

“The Police went and after searching the area, the corpses were found inside the well. So, we called the fire service department and they came to recover the corpses, which have now been deposited at the mortuary at University of Ilorin teaching Hospital (UITH).

“We don’t know whether they were robbers or assassins, but they went away with a Toyota Camry belonging to the couple.

“We are still investigating to unravel the mystery, but we would like to assure the public that the criminals would not escape the long arm of the law.”

On apprehension among the public over crimes during the Yuletide, Okasanmi said the command would deploy everything at its disposal, both human and logistics, to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“We will deploy plain cloth policemen and intelligence officers across the state and we are working with the other security agencies and community leaders, just as we did during the Islamic festival.

“We still want to repeat our warning against alcoholism and the use of bangers and we reiterate that we will deal severely with anyone caught violating the law on the use of these items, which is still active.”

