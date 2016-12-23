Pages Navigation Menu

Court freezes accounts linked to Patience Jonathan

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the freezing of Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan’s questionable multiple accounts. One of the accounts, domiciled with Skye Bank plc, has a balance of $5,316.66. The presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, while granting the order freezing the accounts ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to […]

