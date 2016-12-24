Court Freezes Patience Jonathan’s Accounts In 5 Banks

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos has frozen multiple accounts allegedly belonging to former first lady, Patience Jonathan in five Nigerian banks over allegation of money laundering.

Justice Olatoregun’s order, which was granted after listening to an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), covers Mrs. Jonathan’s accounts in Ecobank Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Diamond Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The judge however, ordered the anti-graft agency to enter into an undertaking to pay damages to the former first lady if it turns out that the order should not have been made.

One of the accounts, domiciled with Skye Bank plc, has a balance of $5,316.66.

This ex-parte application was supported by an originating summons sworn to by Abdulahi Tukur, an operative of EFCC, and filed before the court by EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, requesting the court to urgently direct the managers of the bank accounts contained in the schedule filed with the summons (FHC/L/CS/1343/16) to, in the interim, forfeit the money in the accounts to prevent further tampering with such.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

