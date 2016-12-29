Pages Navigation Menu

Court grants 2 alleged kidnappers N600, 000 bail

Two alleged kidnappers, Bekewei Demeyai, 25, and Alfred Akiri, 25, were on Thursday in Lagos granted N300, 000 bail each by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court. The court’s presiding magistrate, Mrs S.A. Okubule, in her ruling also ruled that the accused should provide one reasonable surety each as part of their bail conditions. Okebule […]

