Court Jails Cleric 3 Years For Fraud, Rape

A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere yesterday convicted and sentenced a 42 year old Muslim cleric, Jamiu ‎Mukaila to three years imprisonment for defrauding one Bose Alele of the sum of N350, 000 and also raping her.

Mukaila, who was first arraigned before the court on July 10, 2015, obtained the money from Alele under the false pretence of trying to cast out water spirit from her.

The prosecutor, Corporal Kolade Tedunjaye, had told the court that the convict committed the offence between May 1 and 7 2015, at the DE BEN GUEST House, 8, Akinbode Street, Isolo.

Tedunjaye had also told the court that ‎Mukaila collected the said sum from the victim with the pretence that he saw a vision that she has water spirit and that the money was meant to cast out the water spirit from her body.

The prosecutor also said that after the convict collecting the money from his victim, had sex with her at 31, ire-Akari road, Isolo without her consent.

She said that the offence committed is punishable under sections 312 (1) (a), 285 and 262 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2011.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

During trial, Alele told the court that the convict came to her office located at Isolo and told her that he had a vision for her and that she was possessed with water spirit.

She also claimed that the convict told her that in other for the water spirit to be cast out, she needs to give him the sum of N350, 000 which would be used for the cleansing.

She said that the convict told her that that in order for the evil spirit to be cast out of her, she needed to go to the Bar Beach to take a spiritual baths.

She also stated that after they returned from the Bar Beach, the convict then asked her how much she has in her account and she told him N150, 000, he then told her to go and withdraw the money that he was going to lock it in a box and that after three days the money will multiply to N500, 000.

She said he locked the box and went away with the key but after three days she called him on phone to come and open the box, when he opened it, the money didn’t multiply so he said it was because it wasn’t up to N350,000.

Alele further told the court that she later got an additional N100, 000 but again after three days there was still no result, so she told him that she was no longer interested and that he should refund her money.

She claimed that the convict told her that he ‎needed to consult his oracle on the next step, and that they had a three days player session using the ‘Tesibeu’ which the convict gave her and while they were praying he had sex with her.

She further stated in her testimony that ‎after three days the convict came and asked her to put water on the box that contains the money and while they were praying the box got burnt.

Alele said when she asked for her money the Alfa told her the money did not multiplied because she did not give him the N350, 000 he asked for.

In his own defence, the convict who didn’t have any legal representative, admitted to deceiving and ‎duping Alele, but that he only had sex with her twice.

He said that the money he realised from her, he sent it to his parents in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

Magistrate Joy Ugbomoiko in her judgment convicted the father of four after finding him guilty of the first count.

The Magistrate held that the convict is to spend three years in jail with an option of refunding the N350, 000 back to the victim within three months of his sentence.

