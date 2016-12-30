Court orders 2 Edo APC chieftains to be kept in prison custody
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that an Oredo Magistrates’court in Benin on Thursday ordered the remand in prison custody of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder. Chief Magistrate Mrs M. C.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG