Court orders Ibori’s release
Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has reportedly been released from prison in the United Kingdom.
Reliable sources close to the former governor said he was released on Wednesday following a court order.
Tony Elumenor, his media aide, reportedly confirmed his release from prison.
Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to 10- count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
The post Court orders Ibori’s release appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG