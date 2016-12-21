Court orders Ibori’s release

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has reportedly been released from prison in the United Kingdom.

Reliable sources close to the former governor said he was released on Wednesday following a court order.

Tony Elumenor, his media aide, reportedly confirmed his release from prison.

Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to 10- count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

The post Court orders Ibori’s release appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

