Court orders Ibori’s release

Posted on Dec 21, 2016

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has reportedly been released from prison in the United Kingdom.

Reliable sources close to the former governor said he was released on Wednesday following a court order.

Tony Elumenor, his media aide, reportedly confirmed his release from prison.

Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to 10- count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

 

 

