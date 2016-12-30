Court remands Edo APC chiefs over alleged murder attempt

Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona were yesterday remanded in prison custody by the Oredo Magistrate Court over allegation of attempted murder.

Eriyo is the APC youth leader in the state and the chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) while Osagbona is the party’s chairman of ward three in Oredo local council.

Before they were arraigned yesterday evening, their supporters defied police blockade and invaded the headquarters of the State Police Command to demand their release.

The police later took them to the magistrate court along Sapele Road under heavy security.

Their pleas were not taken but counsel to the accused persons, Usunobun Evbayiro, in what he described as a ‘Christmas application’ urged the court to grant them custody at the police clinic because of alleged ill health.

He said his clients were hypertensive, asthmatic and need constant medical attention.

