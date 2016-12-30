Court Remands Two Edo APC Chieftains Over Attempted Murder
An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin has ordered the remand in prison custody, of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ojobo, who said she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, directed that both accused persons be remanded in Oko …
The post Court Remands Two Edo APC Chieftains Over Attempted Murder appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG