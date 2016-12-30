Court Remands Two Edo APC Chieftains Over Attempted Murder

An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin has ordered the remand in prison custody, of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ojobo, who said she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, directed that both accused persons be remanded in Oko …

