Court Sentences Former House of Reps Member’s Son To Death by Hanging in Katsina
A Katsina State High Court in Funtua has sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide on Thursday. Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was convicted for stabbing Shafir Muktar to death. In his judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale, said […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
