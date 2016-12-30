Pages Navigation Menu

Court Sentences Former House of Reps Member’s Son To Death by Hanging in Katsina

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A Katsina State High Court in Funtua has sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide on Thursday. Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was convicted for stabbing Shafir Muktar to death. In his judgment, Justice Abbas Bawale, said […]

