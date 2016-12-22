Coy to build world-class tourism resort in Osun in 2017

Webisco International Federation of Women Entrepreneurs and Tourism of Nigeria, has concluded plans to build a world-class mini city tourism resort centre in Ikirun, Osun in 2017, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to the agency, Margaret Fabiyi, president of the tourism firm, disclosed this in an interview with in Lagos on Thursday.

She said that the building of the resort would start by January 2017 and was expected to be completed in October 2017.

Fabiyi said that the multi-million naira project was projected to be completed within 10 months.

She said that the resort would be built on 25 hectares of land at the Ifelodun local government area of Ikirun, Osun State.

Fabiyi added that the million naira worth of land was secured with the support and assistance of the traditional ruler of Ikirun, Oba Olayiwola Adedeji.

According to her, the resort would boost the culture and tourism image of the ancient town.

Fabiyi said that the resort, when completed, would attract millions of local and international tourists to Osun state.

She said the organisation would fund the project through collaboration with local and foreign investors.

Fabiyi said that the structures to be built on the tourist site would include film, health and games villages, a mini museum, an art gallery, bar, hotels, a recreational centre and other attractions.

She said that the project would create employment opportunities for youths in the community and also boost government revenue.

“It will boost the tourism potential of the state and make it a preferred tourism destination in the country,” she said.

Fabiyi, however, urged the Federal Government to continually support local investors in achieving such laudable projects.

“Government should provide incentives in terms of good roads, electricity, water and other infrastructure, to woo more investors,” she said.

“As private investors, we will continue to do our best to make tourism thrive in the country but the government should also support in making the sector more viable,” she added.

