Sokoto: Police to beef up security around commercial premises – Daily Trust

Sokoto: Police to beef up security around commercial premises
Sokoto Police Command is to beef up security around markets, banks and other commercial premises across the state following security breaches around such places. It noted the crimes to include rampant car theft around banks' Automated Teller Machines, …
