Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto: Police to beef up security around commercial premises – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sokoto: Police to beef up security around commercial premises
Daily Trust
Sokoto Police Command is to beef up security around markets, banks and other commercial premises across the state following security breaches around such places. It noted the crimes to include rampant car theft around banks' Automated Teller Machines, …
CP to tighten up security around markets, banks in SokotoNigerian Observer
Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 for peaceful yuletideThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.