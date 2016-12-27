Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crashed Russian aircraft’s black box found

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

chapecoense-plane-crash-colombia_zez64rgvvc1e1gni2krymuejd

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the recovery of the main flight data recorder (black box) from the Tu-154 military plane which crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday. The Russian news agency –TASS — citing the country’s defence ministry, said on Tuesday that the data recorder was found underwater near the wreckage of the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Crashed Russian aircraft’s black box found

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.