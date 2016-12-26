Crazy Policeman Killed His Colleague and Two Others at a Bank in Zaria

A trigger-happy policeman, Corporal Aliyu Hamisu on Friday, shot his colleague, Joshua Mathew, dead at a bank in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also killed a young boy who was at the bank to withdraw money from an ATM and an Okada rider.

According to reports, the police officer had engaged his colleague in a heated argument before taking his rifle and shooting the colleague dead. It was while shooting sporadically in the air that he accidentally killed the young boy and an Okada rider.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the quarrel between the two officers ensued following a discovery that the sergeant had been short-changing the corporal.

When Joshua confronted Kamilu on the issue, they started shouting at each other and “the corporal, who is holding-on to his rifle shot at the sergeant in his stomach. “After shooting the sergeant, Josua started shouting and shooting sporadically, which eventually led to the killing of a university student,” an eye witness said. The eye witness said that four customers of the bank also sustained bullet wounds.

“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of policemen was immediately mobilised to the area. “The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.

“One of them succeeded in shooting Joshua on the leg, which gave people around the opportunity to descend on him with stones.” He said Joshua, the corpses of Kamilu and the student were rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria. A NAN correspondent who visited ABUTH reports that the hospital authority also confirmed the death of the student and Kamilu.

A source at the Police Area Command, Zaria, also confirmed the death of Joshua at ABUTH. “The Nigeria Police has no case because the two policemen gave-up the ghost. “Information coming to us now is that the affected policemen have died, therefore, we have no case.”

However, an eyewitness account by Prince Sam revealed that Hamisu of MOPOL 47, Zaria gunned down his colleague and two bank customers before he was killed by other policemen.

He wrote, “I was there when it all went down but I was afraid to take pictures of the incident with my phone. I woke up early this morning (Friday), made my way to the bank, Manchester Road precisely where GT Bank was situated. I got there, but there was no money at the ATM. In fact, I went round the whole of Zaria but none of the ATMs was loaded with money.

“I got to Diamond Bank roundabout and made my way to Zenith Bank. I got there but the crowd there was something else; so as I was about leaving, two of the MOPOLS (anti-riot policemen) guarding the bank were arguing. One of them asked the other to hand over his rifle to him or he would shoot him.

“Like a joke, the guy cocked his rifle. His name was Ayuba Hamisu while the other one was Joshua Matthew. Both of them were sergeants attached to Mopol 47 squadron Zaria. So Joshua handed over his rifle to Ayuba knowing that Ayuba had already cocked his rifle and anything could happen, while the rest of the MOPOLS were just looking in amazement. The next thing I heard was ‘lie down.’ At this moment, I knew something terrible was about to happen. So I left the premises of the bank, started my vehicle and drove off immediately.

“It was not up to 30 seconds when I heard a gunshot, people started running for their dear lives, I parked my car to know what was going on, then I looked down towards Zenith Bank and saw two people lying dead on the ground, including Joshua.”

Sam further narrated that after shooting three persons, Hamisu shot into the air, chanting Allahu Akbar. He was reportedly shot by his colleagues on both legs.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident to NAN. He however said he had yet to get the full details.