Creation of Biafran nation’ll end Igbo agitation— BIM – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Creation of Biafran nation'll end Igbo agitation— BIM
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI — BIAFRA Independent Movement, BIM, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday stated that the long standing agitation of the Igbo people will abruptly come to a logical end as soon as the …
BIAFRA: Ndigbo need Nigeria as much as Nigeria needs them, by Izuoma Ibe
'We won't stop agitation until Biafra republic is created'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG