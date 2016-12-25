Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crime has reduced in N/Delta due to effective policing and surveillance — FOC

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Due to sustained efforts of naval personnel in policing and surveillance of the maritime sector, crime has reduced in the Niger Delta region. Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, made the statement on Saturday in Calabar while speaking with newsmen. “There has been drastic reduction in oil theft, illegal […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Crime has reduced in N/Delta due to effective policing and surveillance — FOC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.