Crime has reduced in N/Delta due to effective policing and surveillance — FOC
Due to sustained efforts of naval personnel in policing and surveillance of the maritime sector, crime has reduced in the Niger Delta region. Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, made the statement on Saturday in Calabar while speaking with newsmen. “There has been drastic reduction in oil theft, illegal […]
