Crime in maritime sector has reduced in N/Delta—Navy

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday said that crime had reduced in the maritime sector of the Niger Delta region due to the sustained efforts of its personnel in policing the maritime domain. Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command in Calabar, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Calabar. “There […]

The post Crime in maritime sector has reduced in N/Delta—Navy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

