Crisis brews in Ondo over plan to install rival Eze Ndigbo – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Crisis brews in Ondo over plan to install rival Eze Ndigbo
Vanguard
Akure—A seeming crisis is brewing among the Igbo community in Akure, the Ondo State capital over the plan to install a rival Eze Ndigbo by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi. Consequently, some concerned Igbo leaders in the state have …
Igbo in Akure kick against 'plan' to install Eze Ndigbo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG