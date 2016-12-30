Cristiano Ronaldo Buys £98,000 Mercedes-AMG GLE Ahead Of The New Year

The Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, took to Instagram to show off his latest supercar purchase a top of the range Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupé and prices start at £97,600.

it’s not the first time the former United maestro has given his social media followers a glimpse of his glitzy new cars.

Back in October Ronaldo showed off his brand new £300,000 black Aventador Lamborghini – only to become the subject of a hotbed of memes within hours.