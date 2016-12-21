C’River Govt pledges to fight dyslexia
The Cross River Government said it would partner Dyslexia Foundation in its fight against dyslexia in the country. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, said this on Wednesday in Calabar at the unveiling of Cross River Hospitality Ambassador as the “Brand Ambassador of Dyslexia’’. Asibong described dyslexia as a general case that needed…
The post C’River Govt pledges to fight dyslexia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG