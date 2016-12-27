Pages Navigation Menu

Cross River Govt Denies Armed Robbery Attack at Calabar Christmas Village

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

The Cross River Government has described as falsehood, reports about an armed robbery attack on the Calabar Christmas Village. The report stated that singer, Kiss Daniel was also attacked and robbed at gun point while he was performing on stage. In a statement it issued in Calabar on Tuesday, the government said that the report […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

