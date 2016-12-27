Cross River Govt Denies Armed Robbery Attack at Calabar Christmas Village
The Cross River Government has described as falsehood, reports about an armed robbery attack on the Calabar Christmas Village. The report stated that singer, Kiss Daniel was also attacked and robbed at gun point while he was performing on stage. In a statement it issued in Calabar on Tuesday, the government said that the report […]
