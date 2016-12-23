Crystal Palace Appoint Sam Allardyce As Head Coach
Just a day after sacking Alan Pardew as head coach, Crystal Palace have announced Sam Allardyce, the former manager of England as the team’s new head coach. Pardew was sacked after Crystal Palace endured a dismal run in 2016, having won just one of their eleven games this season and as the team continued their …
