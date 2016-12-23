Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crystal Palace Appoint Sam Allardyce As Head Coach

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Just a day after sacking Alan Pardew as head coach, Crystal Palace have announced Sam Allardyce, the former manager of England as the team’s new head coach. Pardew was sacked after Crystal Palace endured a dismal run in 2016, having won just one of their eleven games this season and as the team continued their …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Crystal Palace Appoint Sam Allardyce As Head Coach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.