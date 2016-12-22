Crystal Palace fires manager Pardew
Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a poor run of results that have left the London club 17th in the 20-team Premier League. The club announced the news in a statement on their website, with chairman Steve Parish adding: “During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has […]
