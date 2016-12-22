Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew; May Appoint Sam Allarydace

Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager with the club 17th in the Premier League after a run of one victory in 11 games. Pardew was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2015 with the club taking just 26 points from the 36 Premier League matches they have played in 2016 and…

The post Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew; May Appoint Sam Allarydace appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

