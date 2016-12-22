Pages Navigation Menu

Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

English Premiership side Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after a poor run of games in 2016. Pardew had been given a three-and-a-half year contract at Selhurst Park back in January 2015, after he replaced Neil Warnock. The early signs were promising as he took them to the 2015-16 FA Cup Final, whilst stabilising what had …

