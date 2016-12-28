Cuba has just opened its first computer factory, with help from Chinese firm Haier
As part of its ongoing march towards a more technologically advanced future, Cuba has opened its very first computer factory, slated to produce tablets and laptops to help catapult the island nation’s populace into the digital age.
The post Cuba has just opened its first computer factory, with help from Chinese firm Haier appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG