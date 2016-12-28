Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cuba has just opened its first computer factory, with help from Chinese firm Haier

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

As part of its ongoing march towards a more technologically advanced future, Cuba has opened its very first computer factory, slated to produce tablets and laptops to help catapult the island nation’s populace into the digital age.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Cuba has just opened its first computer factory, with help from Chinese firm Haier appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.