Cuba passes law to prevent Fidel Castro personality cult

Cuba’s parliament has passed a law that no streets or parks will be named after late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in accordance with his final wish to prevent a personality cult. “The law, passed on Wednesday also forbids any monuments to “El Comandante,” who died in November, and titles, decorations, or awards bearing his name,’’ parliament noted. However, Castro’s name may not be used in any kind of advertising either.

