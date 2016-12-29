Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cult clashes claim 400 lives in Rivers communities

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Cult_violence-liveofofo

No fewer than 400 natives of Ekpeye ethnic group have been killed in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers State as result of cult-related activities within the last two years. One of the leaders in the area and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Chibudom Nwuche, made this […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Cult clashes claim 400 lives in Rivers communities

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.