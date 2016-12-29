Cult clashes claim 400 lives in Rivers communities
No fewer than 400 natives of Ekpeye ethnic group have been killed in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers State as result of cult-related activities within the last two years. One of the leaders in the area and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Chibudom Nwuche, made this […]
