Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai’s bias – SOKAPU – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai's bias – SOKAPU
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has accused Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of bias for imposing curfew in three local government areas on Christmas day. The group maintained that for the governor to insist on …
Kafanchan residents prepare for Christmas amidst curfewPremium Times
More troops deployed to southern Kaduna to maintain peaceTheCable
Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of ChristmasCHANNELS TELEVISION
NTA News –The Nation Newspaper
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.