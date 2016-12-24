Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai’s bias – SOKAPU – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai's bias – SOKAPU
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has accused Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of bias for imposing curfew in three local government areas on Christmas day. The group maintained that for the governor to insist on …
Kafanchan residents prepare for Christmas amidst curfew
More troops deployed to southern Kaduna to maintain peace
Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of Christmas
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG