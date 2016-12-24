Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai’s bias – SOKAPU

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

The National Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has accused Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of bias for imposing curfew in three local government areas on Christmas day. The group maintained that ‎for the governor to insist on enforcing curfew right in the midst of the celebration of Christmas simply showed his biased […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai’s bias – SOKAPU

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.