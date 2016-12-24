Curfew on Christmas day shows El-Rufai’s bias – SOKAPU
The National Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has accused Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of bias for imposing curfew in three local government areas on Christmas day. The group maintained that for the governor to insist on enforcing curfew right in the midst of the celebration of Christmas simply showed his biased […]
