Customers decry lack of money in many ATMs in FCT

Commercial bank customers on Friday decried lack of money in many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some banks in the city, also observed long queues in most of the banks. Some of the banks visited were:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

