Customers sit on the ground, refuse to leave banking hall (Photos)

According to the report,the customers sat down at one of First Bank’s branch and vow not to leave the banking hall until they were paid.

Who else noticed most banks try to avoid making major payments lately?

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

