Customs at MMAC generates over N50bn in 11 months

By Udeme Clement

As 2017 begins, the Murtala Mohammed Airport Command (MMAC) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has mapped out new operational strategies aimed at increasing revenue generation for the Federal Government. To achieve this objective, the Command has carried out several in-house training programmes for all officers, in order to equip them adequately with intelligence-driven operational approach.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mrs. Thelma Williams, said that the current Customs Area Controller (CAC) of MMAC, Comptroller Allanah Francis, brought to bear discipline, hard work and commitment to statutory duties in the entire Command.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that MMAC is the only Customs Command that surpassed its revenue target in 2016.

The Command also generated over N50billion from January to November 2016. The figures obtained on revenue collection for the period shows the following: In January, the Command realised N3,953,521,878.35; N2,899,867,302.46 (approximately N2.9billion) in February; N4,287,650,683.58 in March; N3,886,651,194.87, which is (approximately N3.9billion) in April ; N3,526,059,300.78 in May; N4,146,334,668.16 in June; N6,327,897,384.38 in July; N5,640,010,424.98 in August; N5,137,405,402.39 in September; N4,976,245,028.71 (approximately N5billion) in October and N5,793,254,499.24 (approximately N5.8billion) in November. From the statistics above, the Command realised a cumulative revenue generation of over N50billion from January to November 2016, notwithstanding the recession, which dwindled economic activities at the airports and the entire country.

Meanwhile, the CAC was honoured with award of Excellent Performance by Financial Business and Maritime Newspaper, as his Command got the highest number of votes in revenue generation category of the award.

