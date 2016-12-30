Customs destroys N147m poultry in Benin – Daily Trust
|
Customs destroys N147m poultry in Benin
Daily Trust
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C says it has destroyed 16,422 cartons of imported frozen poultry valued at N147 million. According to the customs controller, Mr Usman-Shehu Dahiru, the frozen poultry products have a …
N147m poultry products destroyed in Benin
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG