Customs find Bags of Plastic Rice, warns Nigeria Careful

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos, found 102 bags of plastic rice imported into the country. Channels TV reported that according to the Federal Operations Unit ‘Zone A’ of the service, the smugglers decided to use the increase in demand for rice during the festive period as an opportunity to cash in some money. Investigation […]

