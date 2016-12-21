Customs find Bags of Plastic Rice, warns Nigeria Careful
The Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos, found 102 bags of plastic rice imported into the country. Channels TV reported that according to the Federal Operations Unit ‘Zone A’ of the service, the smugglers decided to use the increase in demand for rice during the festive period as an opportunity to cash in some money. Investigation […]
