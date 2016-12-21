Customs intercept cannabis valued at N250m from Ghana
The Zonal Coordinator of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone ‘A’, Assistant Comptroller-General Eporwei Edike, said 45 jumbo bags of Cannabis (Marijuana) worth N250 million from Ghana had been intercepted by the Western Marine Command (WMC). Edike disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos during his visits to the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Customs Command, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone “A’’ of Customs and Western Marine Command (WMC) of the service in Lagos. He attributed the success recorded in making the seizure to the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG