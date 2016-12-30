Customs officers destroy N147mn poultry products in Benin
Jethro Ibileke/Benin Poultry products worth over N147 million illegally imported for the yuletide season have been impounded and destroyed by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, in Benin, Edo State. The products which were destroyed on Thursday in Benin included 16,422 cartons of imported frozen products. The Officer-in-Charge of the Benin Axis of NCS, Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, Mr.
