Customs officers destroy N147mn poultry products in Benin

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Poultry products worth over N147 million illegally imported for the yuletide season have been impounded and destroyed by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, in Benin, Edo State. The products which were destroyed on Thursday in Benin included 16,422 cartons of imported frozen products. The Officer-in-Charge of the Benin Axis of NCS, Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

