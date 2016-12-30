Customs rakes in N815.7bn – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
Customs rakes in N815.7bn
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has raked in N815. 699 billion, as at the end of November, this year. The service realised N905 billion in 2015, out of a target of N954 billion. The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col Hameed Ali, had earlier …
Forex, import ban threaten N1trn customs revenue target
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG