Customs rakes in N815.7bn – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


ABUJA—The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has raked in N815. 699 billion, as at the end of November, this year. The service realised N905 billion in 2015, out of a target of N954 billion. The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col Hameed Ali, had earlier
