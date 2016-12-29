Customs relies on Police to unravel killers of its officer at Tin-Can

A Customs officer simply identified as Aliu. A.D was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the National Bus-stop area of the Tin-Can Island Port last week.

Aliu, an assistant superintendent of Customs, who was attached to the Ashaye exit gate of the Tin-Can Island command, was trailed to the port area around 10pm on Thursday last week while returning from work.

Uche Ejesieme, public relations officer of the command, who confirmed the incidence to SHIPS & PORTS DAILY, said Aliu was riding on his motorbike when he was waylaid by the gunmen who tried to snatch his bag but on his resistance, he was shot in the ensuing scuffle.

Ejesieme said while the incidence had been reported at the Trinity Police Station, preliminary investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstance that led to the killing of the officer.

“The truth is that on December 22 at about 2200 hours, one assistant superintendent of Customs, Aliu A.D, serving at Ashaye exit gate of the command, was shot along the National axis of Tin Can by unidentified gunmen while he was on his way home after close of work,” he said.

He however said, “the NCS cannot confirm if it was a case of assassination or arm robbery, but we are relying on Police investigation to help us unravel the circumstances and also find out the immediate cause of the incident.”

It would be recalled that a senior female Customs officer also attached to the Tin-Can Island Port Command of the NCS was abducted by unknown gunmen in the Festac area of Lagos last week.

The post Customs relies on Police to unravel killers of its officer at Tin-Can appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

