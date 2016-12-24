Cut in his prime: The death of Pastor Ndaks

Efforts by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to quell the sporadic conflicts in the southern sections of the state may need him and the security agencies to raise their game as the clashes take new colourations

By Emmanuel Aziken

Pastor Istifanus Ndaks had perhaps sought to follow the example of Paul, the apostle in not being indebted to any man for his daily living. As a Man of God, even if his humility would not make him call himself such, he had no scruple tilling the ground in his farm in Unguwan Mai-Chibi, located seven kilometres from the popular Kachia Road which bestrides the now troubled Southern Kaduna region of Kaduna State.

Ndaks had been posted by the Chapel of Goodnews, a mission oriented church based in Kaduna to the community. Like Paul who made tents as a way of providing income for himself, Ndaks had taken to farming as a channel for providing for his household consisting of a wife, four children and a niece.

Penultimate Monday, 12th December, Ndaks alongside his niece Alheri, gone to the farm to gather corn when they were accosted in the farm by two men dressed in Fulani attire who made a peaceable approach to him allow them to bring their herd of cattle to graze in his farm.

It was a request Ndaks apparently willing to build communication agreed to. He only told them to come back the following day, that is Tuesday, December 13 being that he was still harvesting the corn and would finish the harvest the following day, his niece Alheri, who witnessed the encounter said.

The two men Fulani men had no qualms about that and readily agreed and made to leave. That encounter turned out to be the last conscious meeting on earth between the pastor and any earthling.

As the girl went to the car they came with to drop something, she had a scream and behold it was her uncle Istifanus that had been matcheted and was lying on the ground.

A statement from the Chapel of Goodnews on the encounter issued by the presiding elder, Bro. George Leramo said that Alheri ran to the village to tell the villagers who came immediately but they saw nobody as the herdsmen had already disappeared.

Istifanus was found lying in a pool of blood with a gush to the hand and head.

The church deposed thus:

“He was rushed to the General Hospital in Kachia, where he was quickly stitched the wound on his head and stopped the bleeding, but he was not conscious when they brought him to the hospital due to the deep cut on his head and hand and loss of blood.

“The nurses and doctor did what they could but when they saw that it was beyond their ability to handle, they asked that he be taken to Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna to see a Neurologist. Unfortunately, just as he was put in the vehicle on Tuesday, 13/12/2016 at about 8am to be brought to Kaduna, he gave up the ghost.

“The case was reported to the Police on Monday the 12/12/2016 and we were told later that they did go to the site where he was matcheted and could see his car locked but not damaged. The car was later driven down to the deceased house after getting the spare key from the deceased wife.”

Members of the church are inferring that the killing is another dimension to the crisis in the region in which pastors are targeted for the work they are doing by those opposed to their mission. This claim was underlined that nothing was taken from the deceased apart his life.

A senior official of the Kaduna State government contacted on the development, however, expressed caution as he expressed concern that churches may have become very sentimental on the issue.

Reminded that there was no theft or other form of altercation, the government official asked the church to provide details of the development to the state government if not satisfied with investigations by the police.

The post Cut in his prime: The death of Pastor Ndaks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

