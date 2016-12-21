Dakuku Peterside: NIMASA DG says Wike’s judicial commission on electoral violence in Rivers, laughable

Peterside said this on Wednesday in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged violence during the rerun election.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable.

Peterside stated this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Wednesday in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged electoral violence during the Dec. 10, re-run elections in Rivers.

He described the action of Wike like the proverbial witch who cried a previous night and the child dies the following day, adding that such amounted to ridiculing the exalted office of the governor.

“Here is a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the re election.

“The same governor has now set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he expects Rivers people to obey him.

“How can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police investigation but expect them to obey his own judicial commission," he asked.

“So, what goal is the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty.

“I call on the Justice Chinwendu Nwogu-led panel to be very careful not to be used to achieve a dubious end," he added.

ALSO READ: Wike constitutes Judicial Commission of Inquiry

Peterside, who is also the Director-General of NIMASA, said that Wike remained an accused in the election matter adding that he could not therefore set up an investigative panel.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

