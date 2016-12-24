Dakuku urges Rivers Speaker to swear-in APC members
The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dakuku Peterside has also joined in warning that APC members will take their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly once the legislature convenes a session. In a statement released by his Media Team, Peterside dismissed insinuations that the Speaker of the House may […]
Dakuku urges Rivers Speaker to swear-in APC members
