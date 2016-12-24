Dalung Orders Independent Audit of NFF Accounts Over “Missing” $802,000

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung says he is yet to receive a report of an audited account of the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation).

Barrister Dalung had directed the NFF to appoint an independent auditor to look into the books of the federation and also provide minutes of nomination by the Congress of its President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick to vie for a CAF seat during its Congress on Sunday.

“I received a communique of the Congress which referred to my action as uninformed. Instead of providing me with the minutes, the Congress went ahead to endorse its president, two weeks after its Secretary-General had sent a letter of his nomination to CAF.”

The Minister emphasized that government was yet to nominate anybody to contest for the CAF seat.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports wants to make it clear that Nigeria has not endorsed anybody to contest. The Ministry will constitute a committee to screen and recommend to the government, a suitable candidate who will represent Nigeria.”

Barrister Dalung also stated that since the Federation has failed to appoint an independent auditor to audit the accounts of the federation, the government has no option than to embark on a full-scale investigation of those issues raised at the congress.

“FIFA’s forensic audit has raised concerns about documentation of the federation’s accounts. 19 grave issues were identified in the FIFAs audit report which needs to be looked into. The federal government has already set the machinery in motion to embark on a full-scale investigation of those issues.

“We are committed to getting rid of all obstacles capable of destroying probity, credibility, transparency and accountability in sports administration in Nigeria,” the Minister said.

Recall that the Minister had revealed that the world football governing body has queried the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over lack of proper documentation of $802,000.

Dalung made the remark at the opening session of the 72nd General Assembly of the Federation held in Lagos.

According to the minister, he received from the NFF raising queries on FIFA’s audit report of $1.1m FIFA development grant to the NFF.

“According to the report, FIFA has withheld all development funds to Nigeria for lack of proper documentation of $802,000 out of the funds released to NFF.

“This is a very serious issue that must be given urgent attention to avoid another international embarrassment more so that the present administration under the leadership of Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for any act of misappropriation, misapplication, embezzlement or fraud in any guise,” Dalung said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Dalung Orders Independent Audit of NFF Accounts Over “Missing” $802,000 appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

