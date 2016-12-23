Dalung’s probe of NFF

I AM at a loss to come to terms on what could be the problem[s] with our country’s apex football governing body, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF. The soccer governing body’s poor handlings of issues involving our footballers and the administration of the game on a broader spectrum leave much to be desired. Some of their […]

The post Dalung’s probe of NFF appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

