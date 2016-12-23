Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dalung’s probe of NFF

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News, Sports | 0 comments

I AM at a loss to come to terms on what could be the problem[s] with our country’s apex football governing body, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF. The soccer governing body’s poor handlings of issues involving our footballers and the administration of the game on a broader spectrum leave much to be desired. Some of their […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dalung’s probe of NFF appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.