Damages of the past dealing with Nigeria – Osinbajo

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that recession in the country cannot be quickly fixed. Osinbajo added that the problems confronting the nation’s economy requires patience, right policies and careful planning. A statement yesterday by his media aide, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying “there is no country that can make progress without some pain.” […]

