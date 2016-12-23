Dambazau condemns Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara killings

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau has condemned the “senseless killing” of innocent Nigerians in Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states with a call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister said that the action of some senseless enemies of peace was most regrettable at a time President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration is putting measures in place to revamp the nation’s economy.

He said that the Federal Government was working hard to build a vibrant and united country where every individual would realise his potentials, irrespective of tribe, religion nor political affiliations.

Dambazau condoled with the government and people of the three affected states over what he described as irresponsible, senseless and barbaric acts of some criminally minded persons.

He assured that government will not rest in its efforts at addressing all forms of criminality throughout the country.

He reiterated government’s determination to enforce the full weight of the law on anyone found culpable in these attacks and other acts of criminality in the country.

The minister also directed the Inspector General of Police to mobilise more security personnel to the affected areas to ensure peace within the yuletide and beyond and to deal decisively with any criminally minded element.

He also mandated the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure strict protection of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure during and after the yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been reported killings of innocent Nigerians in the affected states as a result of clashes between farmers and herdsmen

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

